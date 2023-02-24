President – elect Nikos Christodoulides has said that the announcement regarding the composition of the new government will be made from Monday onwards.

Replying to press questions, Christodoulides recalled that outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades had made his announcements on February 27th, former President Demetris Christofias on February 28th, adding that he will follow on the same path.

“There is no reason to worry. The announcements will be made in due course,” he said, adding that he will make his announcements from Monday onwards.

Asked if the new Council of Ministers has been decided and the announcement is simply postponed until next week, the President-elect said that “we are in the final stage in the direction you have described”.

“The announcements will be made when necessary. There is absolutely no reason of concern” he concluded.