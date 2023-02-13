The first meeting of the new Cabinet under newly-elected Nikos Christodoulides will take place on 1st March.

The Cyprus News Agency has learnt that the Cabinet will be convened after all members are sworn in. Until the 28th February, the current cabinet of outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades will be in force.

Anastasiades’ cabinet will hold its last sessions on the 15th and 22 February.

On the 1st of March, the new ministers will be sworn in and then they will lay wreaths at the statue of the late Archbishop Makarios III which is in the Presidential Palace courtyard.

It will be followed by the first meeting of the new cabinet.

Christodoulides is the 8th President of the Republic of Cyprus after garnering 51.91% of the vote. His rival, Andreas Mavroyiannis received 48,03%.