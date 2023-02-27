Newly elected President Nikos Christodoulides announced Monday his new Cabinet.

According to an announcement by his office, Constantinos Kombos is appointed as Foreign Minister, Makis Keravnos is the new Finance Minister and Constantinos Ioannou is appointed Interior Minister.

Athena Michaelidou is the new Education, Sports and Youth Minister, Alexis Vafeiadis is appointed Minister of Transport and Yiorgos Papanastasiou is the new Energy Minister.

Petros Xenofontos is assuming office as new Agriculture Minister and Yiannis Panagiotou is the new Labor Minister. Anna Prokopiou is the new Justice Minister and Popi Kanari is appointed Minister of Health.

New Deputy Minister to the President, responsible to oversee the implementation of the government’s work is Irene Piki and Marina Hadjimanoli is the new Deputy Shipping Minister. New Tourism Deputy Minister is Costas Koumis while Research and Innovation Deputy Minister is Philippos Hadjizacharia.

Marilena Evangelou is the new Deputy Minister of Social welfare and Michalis hadjiyiannis is the new Deputy Minister of Culture.

Constantinos Letymbiotis is assuming office as the new government spokesperson with Doxa Komodromou as the deputy spokesperson. Head of President’s Office is Charalampos Charalampous , Head of his press office is Victoras Papadopoulos and Head of his diplomatic office is Marilena Raouna.

Penelope Papavasileiou is the new Secretary of the Council of Ministers.

Josie Christodoulou is the new Commissioner for Gender Equality and Maria Panagiotou is the new Environment Commissioner.

New President will be invested by the House of Representatives, as stipulated by Article 42 of the Cypriot constitution, on Tuesday, February 28, at 11.30am.

Christodoulides will take up his official role as president on March 1.

The swearing in ceremony for the new Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Commissioners will take place Wednesday.