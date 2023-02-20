‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Gets September Premiere Date

“We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all,” said Nia Vardalos, who returns as writer and star for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, in addition to directing

The Portokalos family is back!

Focus Features shared the first cast photo from the upcoming comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, for which the cast of the first two films have reunited, announcing the third installment will premiere in theaters worldwide on Sept. 8.

“#MyBigFatGreekWedding3 is coming to theaters September 8!” the distributor shared Friday on Twitter. “Director, writer, and star Nia Vardalos and the entire cast return for the latest Portokalos family adventure.”

The announcement also featured an on-set image of the cast on location in Greece, including Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis and Elena Kampouris reprising their roles from the previous films, as well as newcomer Elias Kacavas.

Other cast includes returning stars Gia Carides and Joey Fatone, in addition to a new character played by Melina Kotselou.

After writing and starring in the first movie in 2002 and its 2016 sequel, Vardalos, 60, adds a director credit to her name with MBFGW 3.

“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” she said in a statement shared by Focus Features. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson produced the film with Gary Goetzman, as well as executive producers Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian.

“It’s thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award-nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece,” said Wilson, 66. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I’m so happy that more joy is on the way.”

My Big Fat Greek Wedding starred Vardalos as Toula Portokalos, a single 30-year-old woman working in her family’s restaurant when she meets, falls in love and gets married to non-Greek Ian Miller (Corbett). The sequel followed the couple as they raised their teen daughter, Paris Miller (Kampouris).