Fire prevention in the kitchen

Smoke alarm or heat alarm?

One of the best ways to stay safe is to install the right alarm. Smoke alarms are a great choice for many rooms, but are less suitable for steamy, sometimes-smoky kitchens. Instead, we recommend a heat alarm that detects changes in temperature.

Heat alarms are available for under £10 online and at DIY stores.You don’t need an electrician to fit one – they are battery powered like smoke alarms.They won’t go off if you sear a steak, boil steamy rice or singe your toast.

If you’re not sure if you – or someone you care for – has the right smoke and heat alarms in place to keep safe, use our Home Fire Safety Checker to get advice specific to your home.

Practical steps for safer cooking

With bubbling pans, open flames and maybe a little one or a pet underfoot, kitchens are potentially dangerous places. Here are our top tips to reduce fire risks:

Do not to leave cooking unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat. If you’re very tired, have been drinking alcohol or are taking medication that might make you drowsy, it’s safer not to risk cooking. Be fabric aware – loose clothing can easily catch fire, so take care not to lean over a hot hob, and always keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob.Try to keep the oven, hob, cooker hood, extractor fan and grill clean – built-up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.Use spark devices to light gas cookers – they’re much safer than matches or lighters, as they don’t have a naked flame. They’re safer around children, too.Double check the cooker and hob are turned off when you’ve finished cooking.Check toasters are clean and not placed under kitchen cabinets or close to anything that can catch fire.Never put anything metal in the microwave.

Always keep an eye on children and pets in the kitchen: don’t leave them unsupervised; put matches and lighters away; and keep saucepan handles out of reach.

What to do if clothes catch fire?

If clothes have caught fire, don’t run. Try and remember ‘stop, drop, roll’ – which means:

Stop – don’t run, you’ll make the flames worse.Drop – lie down on the ground at once.Roll – in heavy fabric or a fire blanket to smother the flames, though just on the ground will help.

Cost-saving cooking

As the cost of living rises and people look to save money around the home, you may be tempted to try cheaper methods than a traditional cooker. This can include air fryers and slow cookers, and also riskier options like chip pans and woks.

Other risks come from bringing indoors camping stoves and bbqs (gas, charcoal, or disposable). When used inside the home they bring a greater risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

