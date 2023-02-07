On Saturday, 4th February 2023, the Divine Liturgy was celebrated in English by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, at the historic Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom. The responses in the Liturgy were sung by the Cathedral Choir. Among the nearly 250 young adults in attendance were also students from Oxford University’s Newman Society led by Mr. William Morris, 2023 President. Following the sacred service, a complimentary lunch and fellowship ensued as well as a sermon by Fr. Nephon.

This regular celebration of the Divine Liturgy in English as well as the fellowship lunch and homily in the Cathedral’s Crypt (Fellowship Hall) is currently scheduled on the first Saturday of every month. All are welcome!

For a schedule of services and upcoming Archdiocesan initiatives, please visit: www.thyateira.org.uk or www.stsophia.org.uk.