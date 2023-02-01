Independent presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis will focus reuniting the island and combating corruption in his first 100 days in office if he succeeds in the February elections.

Other key points include improving state services, reorganising public administration, tackling hooliganism, addressing education and health concerns, handling migration, and implementing the green transition.

Speaking at a campaign event on Monday night, Mavroyiannis said on his first day in office he would call UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and invite him to Cyprus. Mavroyiannis would also communicate with each security council member separately, urging them to support the UNSG.

He would further press EU institutions and the leadership of member states for the continuation of negotiations from where they left off in Crans Montana.

Notably, Mavroyiannis would call on the security council to extend the buffer zone so it covers Varosha, in line with UN security council resolution 789.

“I propose a small and effective negotiating team – comprised of politicians, lawyers and academics – which will support the president and the chief negotiator,” the former chief negotiator said.

On corruption, Mavroyiannis said his 100 days would see him press forth with a bill to amend the constitution, separate the attorney general’s responsibilities into state legal counsel and public prosecutor, and appoint a financial crimes prosecutor.

Elsewhere, he would immediately seek to satisfy the independent anti-corruption authority’s request for experts and advisors.

Mavroyiannis also vowed to prepare legislation which would permit the publication of committees’ and criminal investigations findings when public figures are involved and no charges are brought.

On energy and the environment, the presidential hopeful said he would create the deputy green transition and sustainability ministry.

The AKEL-backed candidate also supports installing photovoltaics in all residential units, state buildings along with small and medium sized businesses.

Mavroyiannis further promised to immediately scrap the twice-yearly exam system and prepare a plan for a new evaluation programme, while boosting afternoon classes across all levels.

On migration, he said that those who are eligible will receive protection based on international agreements but those not eligible will be handled through institutionalised repatriation programmes. Mavroyiannnis added that he would seek to bolster bilateral agreements with third countries through the assistance and support of the EU.

The Cyprus presidential election will take place on Sunday 5 February.

In total of 10,346 citizens are due to vote overseas.

