A man who was the subject of an intense manhunt after killing two people within two days has been found guilty at court.

Lee Peacock, 50 (16.07.72), of Harrow Road, W9 appeared for trial at the Old Bailey on Monday, 16 January charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore.

On Tuesday, 31 January he was convicted of both murders.

Peacock was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at 10:30hrs tomorrow, Wednesday, 1 February at the same court.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Lee Peacock had recently been released from prison and was determined to blame others for his partner, Sharon, having moved on with her life while he was incarcerated. He was ruthless, murderous and had decided he was going to kill people.”

At 21:30hrs on 19 August 2021, officers attended the address of 46-year-old Sharon in Ashbridge Street, NW8 after concerns were raised for her welfare.

The defendant had told a family member that he had killed three people – the family member called police concerned for Sharon’s welfare.

Inside the address, officers found Sharon’s body hidden under a bed. Her throat had been cut and a note, signed by Peacock, was found at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and later that same day officer’s recovered CCTV footage of Peacock walking with 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore towards his flat. Peacock left the flat 15 minutes later wearing a dark coloured hoodie. When he went in, he had been wearing a polo shirt.

At 02:15hrs on 20 August, friends of Clinton found him fatally injured and called the London Ambulance Service. Police were called to the address in Jerome Crescent, NW8 where he was pronounced dead. He had also suffered a knife injury to the throat.

A manhunt was launched and six days later, Peacock was located aboard a houseboat on the Grand Union canal. When officers arrived to arrest him, he tried to cut his own throat, but was restrained by officers and was taken to hospital for treatment. The following day he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

In interview, Peacock told officers that he intended to kill four people whom he felt had ‘taken advantage’ of Sharon while he was in prison. But this plan went awry when he told her he was going to kill a man he believed she had been seeing. She laughed and in response, he killed her.

Peacock told officers he had decided to kill Clinton as he believed he had been part of the group who had ‘taken advantage’ of Sharon. He attacked Clinton with the same knife he had used to kill her.

DCI Jolley added: “Peacock is a violent and murderous individual who has taken the lives of two people for no better reason than satisfying his own craving for violence.

“His not guilty plea meant that the families of the victims had to endure the anguish of hearing the horrific details of his offences in court. My thoughts are with them all today.”

In a statement, Sharon Pickles’ family said: “As a family it’s been an incredibly difficult time for us losing our loved one in this way, but we finally have justice for our beloved daughter, sister and mother Sharon.

“Our hearts are broken and she will be missed dearly. We would like to say thank you to the police, prosecution and witness services for supporting us during this time and the dignity and respect they have shown Sharon. “

In a statement, Clinton Ashmore’s family said: “Clint was a pure and beautiful soul. His kindness, wit, humour and gentleness were what stood out most about him but more than anything, he was loved.

“Clint touched so many lives in so many ways. He shone brightly in this world but his light was cruelly put out by someone who gave no thought or care to the impact of his actions. The world has lost one of the good ones but our family and his loved ones have lost the best.”