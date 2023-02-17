A man who assaulted an Arsenal player at a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been sentenced.

Joseph Watts, 35 (23.06.87) of Hackney, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 17 February).

He also admitted going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

The incident happened during a match on 15 January.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, £100 compensation to the victim, costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £114. He will also be subject to a four-year football banning order.

Detective Constable Phil Dickinson, of the Met’s Football Investigations Team, said: “Passions can run high during, and after, football matches, but there is simply no excuse for this type of behaviour.

“Attacks on players will not be tolerated and I am glad, with the assistance of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, this man was swiftly identified, arrested and brought to justice.

“I am glad he will now be banned from attending any football matches for at least four years.”