Firefighters are issuing a cooking safety reminder after a fire at a flat on Aspern Grove in Belsize Park.

Half of a flat on the first floor of a five storey block of flats was damaged by fire.

One man was rescued from the flat by crews wearing breathing apparatus. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a chip pan being left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill – if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

“Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once.

“All it can take is for you to become distracted for a few seconds and your cooking oil can quickly go up in flames.”

“This incident is a timely reminder to make sure you never leave cooking unattended. If you do have to leave the room or house, turn the heat off.”

The Brigade was called at 1123 and the fire was under control by 1218. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Euston and Paddington fire stations attended the scene.