A man has been convicted of causing the death of a 33-year-old woman by dangerous driving in west London.

Rida Kazem, 23 (19.03.99) of Costons Avenue, Greenford appeared at Isleworth Crown Court this morning, Thursday 16 February 2023, where he pleaded guilty to the following offences:

– Causing death by dangerous driving

– Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 21 April.

The court heard Kazem was driving a car involved in a fatal road traffic collision on the westbound A40 near to Park Royal Underground Station at 03:48hrs on Monday, 22 August.

He was parked in a Range Rover outside a premise on Johnsons Way, NW10 when he picked up two women from the venue, before driving along Coronation Road.

Kazem had driven onto the A40, before he approached a set of red traffic lights and came to a stop. It was at this point that the lights turned green and Kazem accelerated away at considerable speed, reaching approximately 110mph, almost twice the speed limit.

Kazem continued to drive the vehicle at speed, underestimating the slight bend in the road, which caused the vehicle to collide with the kerb. Due to the high speed impact, one of the back wheels came away from the vehicle, while the car continued to roll at speed towards a Tesla car park.

The vehicle then smashed into a stationary Tesla, with the driver, a man aged in his 50s, sat inside. The vehicle then flipped over a wall at speed and finally come to rest on the railway tracks of Park Royal Tube Station.

Emergency services immediately attended the scene and those involved were taken to a London hospital for treatment. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Yagmur Ozden, 33, died at the scene. Her family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

The second passenger of the Range Rover, a woman aged in her 20’s and the driver of the Tesla have since made full recoveries.

Kazem was taken to hospital, where his injuries were originally assessed as critical. He has since made a full recovery. He refused to give a blood sample, after being requested to do so by police.

Detectives from the Serious Collision investigation Unit launched an urgent investigation, reviewing extensive CCTV of the lead-up to the collision and the collision itself. A number of key witnesses also provided statements to police and crucial evidence was provided by forensic collision investigator which included a full data download of the vehicle.

These enquiries led to the arrest of Kazem in October of last year where he was interviewed by police. He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample of blood.

Rida Kazem had two previous speeding offences with his most recent offence involving him travelling at 95mph in 50mph road for which he received a disqualification from the court. This driving ban ended in June 2022 just months prior to this fatal collision in August 2022.

DC Benjamin Simpson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This collision occurred at an incredibly high speed on a public road and the damage caused was extensive. I am grateful to all the support we have had from the parties who were involved in the collision and members of the public who assisted us.

“This case was truly horrific and I acknowledge the impact this has had on both the local community and the wider public. I would also like to thank the media for respecting Yagmur’s family’s privacy at this time and throughout the investigation

“This was a difficult case and the police conducted an incredibly thorough and swift investigation which brought this offender to justice. The guilty plea’s entered today by the defendant are a promising step forward in the way of justice. I hope that the sentence imposed by the court will be of comfort to all the victims of this collision and their loved ones moving forwards.”

