A man has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

Anandarajah Bremakumar, 61 (22.05.61) of Colindale, was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 2 February. He had been found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child following the conclusion of a trial at the same court on 6 December 2022.

The court heard how Bremakumar carried out the abuse in 2010, targeting a young girl under the age of 16 who was known to him.

It was not until 2019 that police were contacted after a third party report was made to officers from a therapist.

Police spoke to the victim, who agreed to support the investigation; further evidence was gathered from those who knew Bremakumar at the time of the offending.

Bremakumar was arrested on 30 April 2021, and he denied the allegations. However, he was subsequently charged on 16 December 2021.

