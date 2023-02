A serial sex attacker who targeted women commuters around London Underground stations in north west London has been sentenced to four years and eleven months in prison at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 24 February.

Mohammad Yahia Alloush, 26 (09.03.1995) of High Road, NW10, admitted attacking three female travellers over the course of two weeks in 2021.

In the first attack on 5 September, Alloush was seen on CCTV loitering around Dollis Hill Underground Station for around 20 minutes while looking at passengers exiting the station. Police later tracked his movements on CCTV as he followed a woman down a number of nearby streets before violently attacking and sexually assaulting her.

The second attack occurred on 11 September when a woman was returning home from meeting friends at around 22:30. She walked out of the subway at the same station and was in a nearby street when she was confronted by Alloush. He was riding a Santander hire bicycle and had been cruising the nearby area potentially on the look-out for a victim. Alloush demanded money and then sexually assaulted the woman before her cries attracted the attention of nearby residents. Alloush ran off before police arrived.

On 16 September Alloush was seen leaving Neasden Underground Station at approximately 19:30. At 22:27hrs he was seen on CCTV walking towards his next victim in a nearby alleyway. He attacked his victim and sexually assaulted her. This time Alloush also chose to steal a pair of headphones before running off.

CID detectives based at Wembley Police Station combed through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage gathered from underground stations and from dozens of nearby homes and businesses.

After the first attack Alloush was tracked as he ran back to the station wearing a distinctive black and white striped top. Once back at the station he used his Oyster card to tap in at the barrier. Even while running from this attack Alloush could still be seen paying close attention to other women using the station. CCTV at Dollis Hill Station was examined to identify the Oyster card used which was registered to Alloush at his home address.

He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police’s North West Predatory Offender Unit on his way to work as a labourer. A number of addresses linked to him were searched. During these searches offices found a distinctive black and white striped T-shirt worn in the first attack. The headphones taken in the third attack were also found in his bedroom.

A DNA swab taken from the first victim was subsequently linked to Alloush. Extensive work was also carried out on his mobile phone which put him near the locations of the attacks at the times they occurred.

The victims told the court in impact statements that Alloush’s actions had devastated them mentally. In several cases the attacks had made them fearful of leaving the house after dark. When they did leave they were constantly looking over their shoulder and one victim had taken to carrying a colour spray with which to spray any further attacker and a whistle to attract attention.

Alloush was arrested on 29 September and charged with sexual assault and robbery.

“Mohammed Alloush is a cowardly, predatory offender, who appeared unafraid of attacking women who he had picked out near underground stations,” said Detective Constable Matthew Chapman. “His offending was apparently escalating when he was caught and areas of North West London are all the safer for him being in prison. Alloush always denied involvement and I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims who were ready to give evidence against him right up until the first day of trial when he changed his plea to guilty.”

At his sentencing police were granted a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents Alloush being within 50 metres of any underground, train station or bus stop in London between 19:00hrs and 07:00hrs until 2030.