A man has been jailed for the murder of his father in Southgate.

Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, (14.10.68) of Chelmsford Road, Southgate was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Friday, 27 January. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 18 years, at the same court on Friday, 17 February.

The victim, 86-year-old Arjan Singh Vig, also lived at Chelmsford Road, Southgate. Police had been called to a disturbance at the address at 21:41hrs on Saturday, 30 October 2021, and despite the efforts of emergency services Arjan Singh Vig was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley who led the investigation said:

“The actions of Deekan Paul Singh Vig have left his family devastated – they must continue to deal with the loss of a loved one while he will spend a significant period of time in jail as a consequence of his actions.”