A man was jailed at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 14 February) following a series of thefts and an assault.

Leon Day, aged 39, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 150 days’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to:

Fourteen counts of theft from a shop

One count of attempted theft from a shop

One assault by beating

One count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

The offences took place between September 2022 and January 2023.

Day was arrested in Barnet on Monday 13 February and remanded before appearing in court, having stolen from shops including Tesco, the Co-Op, Sainsbury’s and BP in Potters Bar.

As well as being sentenced to 150 days’ imprisonment, Day was also ordered to pay £2,477.60 in compensation and a £154 victim surcharge.

PC Sophie Stalley, of the Potters Bar and Shenley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope this result provides reassurance to the local community. Day is a prolific offender who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from shops.

“PCSO Graham Tippett was on foot patrol in Potters Bar town centre when a member of the public approached him and gave some information on where Day was staying, having seen our media appeal. This was then actioned immediately by officers.

“This case is also a perfect example of why it’s so important to contact us if you think you recognise someone in one of our CCTV or wanted appeals, because it means we can increase the number of convictions achieved and provide a positive outcome to victims of crime.”

