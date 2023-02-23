A man has been convicted of the murder of Norma Girolami whose remains were found buried in a north London cemetery.

Serkan Kaygusuz, 42 (06.04.80), of Sparsholt Road, Islington appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 21 February, where, following trial, he was convicted of murder. The jury took just 29 minutes to consider their verdict.

Kaygusuz was remanded to appear at the same court for sentencing on Wednesday, 22 February.

During the trial the court heard how 70-year-old Norma Girolami was last seen in mid-August 2021.

She was initially reported missing by a friend on 13 September 2021. Police visited her home, where everything appeared to be in order.

Text messages were received from Norma’s phone number saying she was away on holiday. However, Norma’s relatives quickly realised that these messages were not from Norma. The texts were sent from Norma’s phone by Kaygusuz, whose first language was Turkish. They were littered with grammatical errors and pet names were used incorrectly.

Norma was officially reported missing on 20 September 2021 and following initial enquiries a murder investigation was launched in October 2021.

Norma lived in the Highgate area and regularly travelled to Brent Cross to do her shopping using public transport to make her way there. She was also a member at Archway Leisure Centre where she had met the defendant. They had become friends and a relationship had developed, but it took a sinister turn when unemployed, Kaygusuz, began asking for money.

In August 2021, Norma confided in a close friend that she had given more than £200,000 and bought a car for Kaygusuz and that he was constantly asking for more money. Norma’s funds were depleted and she did not want to give any more money to Kaygusuz.

We know that on 19 August 2021, Norma had been on a day trip to to Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. When she returned home, Kaygusuz visited her in the evening, which was a very uncommon occurrence, and he killed her.

He wrapped her body in a bed sheet and, using items he brought with him, he wrapped Norma in large black plastic waste sacks from ‘Homes for Islington’ before securing the bags with black duct tape.

He took Norma’s body to a churchyard where he buried her in a makeshift grave.

Kayusuz was arrested on 1 October 2021 on suspicion of fraud and false imprisonment, but was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder. He was charged on 4 October 2021 with murder and two counts of theft. He was remanded in custody where he remained throughout the investigation.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that the defendant had bought items online that included two “spading” forks, six ground stabilisers, overshoes, duct tape, a shovel, long rubber gloves, a large bucket, and forensic style overalls. He also purchased restraint items including handcuffs, a ball gag with wrist restraints and paracord.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, the senior investigating officer, said: “The items in Kayusuz’s online purchase history were basically a body disposal kit. Despite not having found a body we were certain that he had killed Norma and buried her in a graveyard or a communal space.

“Our search for Norma’s remains lasted fifteen months. We painstakingly examined forensics, CCTV and digital evidence from mobile phones and vehicles and my team recovered stored images from the defendant’s phone that showed the area around St James Churchyard. That was the final piece of the jigsaw that led us to Norma.”

Norma Girolami’s remains were recovered from St James Churchyard at Friern Barnet on 1 November 2022.

We now know that when the police had contacted Norma on her mobile phone after she was reported missing. Kayusuz had listened to this message on Norma’s voicemail and had gone back to the grave, dug up the top layers of soil and reinforced the burial site with wood and more stabalisers in an attempt to prevent the grave being found.

In court at the start of his trial Kayusuz pleaded guilty to six counts including theft, fraud and perverting the course of justice for disposing of Norma’s body.

The court heard how, after Norma’s death, Kayusuz had applied for loans in her name amounting to £60,000 and that items of her property, including her jewellery, mobile phone, bank cards, passport and house keys, were found at his address and the address of another woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Detective Chief Inspector Blackburn added: “Despite having accepted that Norma had been murdered, her loved ones have shown great strength for her throughout our long investigation and now a graphic trial that I know has been an ordeal for them. My thoughts are with them, and with Norma today.

“I am pleased that the outcome is a guilty verdict. Kayusuz’s treatment of Norma was calculated, controlling and highly abusive. He is a dangerous man, fuelled by greed and I urge any other women who may have been pursued by him to get in touch, at the very least to ensure that you are supported.

“My team has remained determined during this investigation for more than a year and a half, they searched diligently until they found Norma and relentlessly pursued the truth of what happened to her. I am incredibly proud that we have been able to return Norma to her family and to witness to the jury find her killer guilty.”