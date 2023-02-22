Do you recognise him?

Officers are today releasing images following an assault at Earl’s Court Underground Station in London.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday 14 January.

The suspect is alleged to have assaulted the victim after the victim asked him if the train was travelling to Notting Hill.

The victim, a man, was left with facial injuries to his eye which required surgery.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the man in the images who may have information that can help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 420 of 14/01/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.