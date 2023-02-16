It has been a common theme, walking past your local parade and seeing yet another shop on the high street closed, however, when it is a local post office that closes, not only do resident loose an important postal shop but also for many it is where they collect the pensions and benefits. With the increase number of bank closures, post offices are becoming more useful acting as two or even three-in -ones.

Unfortunately, more closures are planned with Wood Green’s Post office due to close later next month leaving the local residents wondering if their voices will be heard and if they’ll be able to fight and double up on the win to keep yet another local post office from closing.