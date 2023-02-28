Leukaemia Charity Dinner & Dance

The Leukaemia Cancer Society is holding a charity Dinner & Dance on Saturday 4th March 2023, 7pm till late at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, N11 1NL.

Enjoy a 5 course meal including soft drinks, live music by the Amadeus Band, plus surprise guests, a raffle and auction.

Tickets £60 – contact Maria Elias on 07723 076 577 or Sylvia Fisher on 07855 756 948.

Auction numbers for the day 020 3404 8286 – 10 lines available.

The Leukaemia Cancer Society provides support to people with blood cancer. It’s aim is to help find bone marrow donors, support people to cope with diagnosis and help with unexpected costs.

www.leukaemiacancersociety.org