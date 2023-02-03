Lefkara Association of Great Britain held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), with a large number of Lefkarites and friends of the charity present.

The meeting started with a minute’s silence in memory of those who are no longer with us. This was followed by an update from the Chair, who mentioned the activities of the Lefkara Association of Great Britain, charity number 295494. The Chair also referred to the £1,000 donation given to help the tenants of Cheshire House due to an emergency three months ago, noting that now all is back to normal.

The Treasurer, Varnavas Varnavides, gave a report on the state of the accounts and a discussion followed around possible fundraising activities.

An election took place and it was unanimously agreed to appoint George Savva as Chair, Varnavas Varnavides as Treasurer and Olga Pantazi as Secretary.

Members of the committee are: Helen Loizou, Chris Loizou, Chryso Phyrillas, Michael Kossifos, Anna Theodorou, Toulla Varnavide, Elli Savva and Charlie Theodorou.

The meeting was followed by a dinner in the presence of the Mayor of Enfield Cllr. Doris Jiagge, Deputy Mayor of Enfield Cllr. Suna Hurman, and former Mayor of Enfield Sabri Ozaydin.

The traditional cutting of the Vasilopita, accompanied by the kalanda took place.

For further information on the Association, please email [email protected]