Leader of the council Cllr Peray Ahmet and Cabinet Member for housing delivery, Cllr Ruth Gordon joined Formation Design and Build at our local Morrisons store in Wood Green to fill up trollies for a local food bank in Tottenham.

Working with our partners, Formation Design and Build, we are developing 80 new council homes at the former The Chocolate Factory in Wood green.

This will comprise of 71 apartments and 9 duplex houses. Refuse/recycling storage and extensive cycle storage will be included to encourage sustainable travel.

In addition to this, the new development will offer residents several landscaping improvements. This includes a podium communal garden to enhance the setting of the new development and the quality and appearance of the local environment.

Each of the homes will have high levels of insulation and will be constructed with responsibly sourced and environmentally friendly materials. The development will be connected to the planned Wood Green District Energy Network for heating and hot water supply.

The Chocolate Factory is expected to complete next year and is part of the council’s ambitious housing programme. Over the next decade, we aim to have 3000 new council homes in every part of Haringey – offering resident a safe and genuinely affordable place to stay.

Read more about our housing programme here.