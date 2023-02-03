HS2 has notified Transport for London (TfL) of works that are set to take place on Euston Road from 20 February. The mandate for these works form part of the powers for the wider HS2 construction at Euston, which have been granted under an Act of Parliament. This is part of a series of HS2 works involving lane closures on Euston Road over the next seven years and TfL is working with HS2 to ensure people are aware of the disruption and can plan ahead. These works are for the construction of the new HS2 station at Euston, with HS2’s work also creating new connections to allow customers to change between the Tube lines at Euston and Euston Square stations.

The first major set of works will take place from Monday 20 February. During these works, the A501 Euston Road will be reduced from three lanes to two in each direction between North Gower Street and Eversholt Street. TfL expects queues from Regents Park heading eastbound and beyond the King’s Cross Gyratory heading westbound, which will add significant delays to journeys.

TfL is advising people travelling through the area to plan ahead and leave more time for their journeys, with full travel advice available at tfl.gov.uk/HS2. From mid-April, all lanes westbound will reopen and one lane will remain closed eastbound. This will remain in place until summer 2023, when there will be future phases involving lane closures in both directions on Euston Road. Diversions will be in place for people walking, where HS2 works require footways to be closed.

Euston Road and the surrounding area is a busy location for all road users, including people walking and cycling, and HS2’s construction works around Euston will result in an increase in traffic, including HGVs. Due to the extent of the works, it will not be possible to provide dedicated cycle facilities on Euston Road. Alternative routes in the area are being recommended by TfL as a better and safer alternative for more vulnerable road users, including people cycling and riding rental e-scooters and motorcycles. TfL remains committed to its Vision Zero goal to eradicate death and serious injury from its roads and transport network. TfL is advising drivers to be aware of the restrictions and narrower lanes and look out for vulnerable road users, taking care when driving through the area.

Carl Eddleston, TfL’s Director of Network Management and Resilience, said: ”We’re working with HS2 to minimise the disruption caused by their construction works for people travelling in the Euston area in the coming months and years. We’re doing all we can to minimise the impact on drivers, public transport users and people walking and cycling.

“This next set of HS2 works will cause delays on Euston Road and we’re advising customers to plan ahead or if you drive through the area to use other routes where possible. We’ll continue to work with HS2 to ensure people can move through the area safely.”

Andy Swift, Euston Project Client for HS2 said: “HS2’s work to build its new Euston station and to deliver new London Underground connections between Euston and Euston Square stations will transform the area, creating an improved transport hub in the centre of London. The works on Euston Road are necessary for the delivery of HS2 at Euston and we are working closely with TfL to minimise disruption to those travelling through the area.”

HS2 is currently carrying out works between Upper Woburn Place and Gower Street in both directions of Euston Road until mid-February, on both the footway and carriageway. This preliminary works is to prepare for major utilities diversions required under Euston Road. The road remains open in both directions but there are bus lane closures as part of the works. TfL is advising customers travelling through the area to check their journeys before they travel in case of any disruption.

There are separate weekend closures of Euston Bus Station on 3-5 February and 10-12 February. This is to allow for works to widen the junction between the bus station and Eversholt Street, in preparation for the relocation of the taxi rank at Euston. During the weekend closures, bus routes 30, 73, 91, 205, 390, N73, N91 and N205 will use bus stop AZ, with other routes stopping short of their normal destination or be on diversion.