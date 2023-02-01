King’s coronation celebrations 2023

Take part in celebrations

We are delighted to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty the King between Saturday 6 and Monday 8 May 2023. Our town centres will be decorated with vibrant bunting and residents will be invited to celebrate this incredible once-in-a-lifetime event in the following ways:

The Big Lunch – Sunday 7 May 2023

Small grants of £100 are available to support residents to deliver their own street parties and share food and fun. No fees will be charged for road closures. If you would like to organise your own street party, please find helpful guidance and application forms below.

The closing dates for applications for street closures and small grants is 6 April 2023.

The Big Help Out – Monday 8 May 2023

The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering by getting involved with Enfield voluntary and community groups – delivering fantastic work to improve the lives of residents and to improve local spaces. This page will be regularly updated with local volunteering opportunities.

Visit The Big Help Out for further information on how you can get involved in volunteering opportunities around the country.

We hope this page will give you all the information and guidance you need. If you cannot find the information you require here, email [email protected] and we will do our best to advise you.

Please do revisit this page as we will be providing updates on further exciting activities as they are announced.

We wish you every success with your own plans for the Coronation!

Apply for a road closure

Read the guidance and application form for a road closure (PDF, 195.38 KB) for your street party.

Email road closure applications to [email protected].

Small grants

Apply for a small grant (DOCX, 27.06 KB) to support your local event.

Email completed grant application forms to [email protected].

Risk assessments

Find out what you need to remember when setting up an event like a street party by reading the Risk Assessment guidance PDF, 486 KB.

Guidance on street parties

Further guidance on running street parties and events can be found by visiting Street Meet and GOV.UK – Your guide to organising a street party.