Star chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver was in Cyprus earlier this month, dropping by his namesake Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Engomi.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet the celebrity chef in person and enjoy a special set menu for the occasion, created by the restaurant’s chefs, as well as by Jamie himself.

Jamie Oliver’s first restaurant opened in Cyprus in 2016, with Jamie’s Italian being touted as the epitome of casual dining, offering visitors an unprecedented journey into authentic Italian cuisine with the chef’s signature.

Jamie and his top Italian partner Gennaro Contaldo, together with the restaurant’s experienced Cypriot chefs, created a menu of original dishes, made with fresh seasonal ingredients, placing an especial emphasis on free-range products and sustainable cultivation.

Then, in 2020, Jamie Oliver’s Diner came to Cyprus, with a menu inspired by the chef’s trips to the US, offering authentic American recipes.

More recently, 2022 saw the opening of Jamie’s new restaurant in Limassol Marina, Jamie Oliver Kitchen.