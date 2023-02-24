We have increased the number of officers on patrol in Walthamstow after three men were injured in a stabbing on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called at 18:01hrs after a man, aged in his 30s, was found stabbed in Brandon Road, E17. He remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Two other men, both aged 18, were also found with stab injuries. Their conditions were not life-threatening and they were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, responsible for local policing in north-east London, said: “I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused, particularly following a number of similar incidents over recent days, and we are taking significant steps to increase our local policing presence in the area. We are working with partners and our community to do all we can to prevent further violence.

“Local officers, who know the community, will be on patrol in the area. These are your officers, please speak to them about any concerns you have. Our detectives are also supporting the family of the man who remains seriously ill in hospital.

“Our relentless efforts to tackle serious violence has led to an almost a 20 percent reduction in knife crime offences in Waltham Forest over the past 12 months, however these recent incidents are a stark reminder that we can’t be complacent and I assure you that we will continue to take action to remove dangerous criminals from the streets.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation into last night’s stabbing is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5668/22Feb. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

+ There were 319 knife crime offences in Waltham Forest in the year to the end of January 2023. This was a reduction of 17.8% on the previous 12 months.