Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he will remain politically active, not in the sense of interventions, but as an advisor through the wisdom he has gained over the years.

In statements to journalists at the House of Representatives where he attended the ceremony for the new President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides, Anastasiades said that after 42 years in politics, with the last ten being as President of the state, the time has come for new people to take over.

He recalled that the limitation as regards the terms in office of a President was one of his commitments in order to enable renewal.

“I am happy because today, a new page is being written in Cypriot political history and what I would like to wish is every success to the new President, the new Ministers because this will be to the benefit of Cyprus”, he said.

He added that he will remain politically active but not in the sense of interventions or negative intentions. On the contrary, he added, the wisdom that has been accumulated for so many years, can only work in a positive and advisory way.

He expressed his warm thanks to the Parliament, to the political forces of the country as well as his gratitude to the people who placed their trust on him for two five year terms and expressed the belief that he responded to the people’s demands to the maximum extent possible.

He added that this does not mean that mistakes were not made, “but not the ones that certain people wanted to attribute to me.”

Asked to give his opinion about the new Cabinet, he pointed out that Ministers are judged by their work, saying that preconceived positions do not help and what is required, is consent, cooperation and everyone is judged by the outcome of their work.

Invited to say what advice he would give to Nikos Christodoulides, he recommended patience, understanding and cooperation.

Replying to other questions, he said that he will stay in Limassol for some time and will assess whether there is need for a political office in Nicosia, while a political office in Limassol will definitely be operating.