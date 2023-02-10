Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Woodman Path in Hainault.

Half of the ground floor and a small part of the first floor of a two-storey terraced house were damaged by the fire. One woman, two men and three children were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service Crews. A further woman and two children were treated on scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Sub Officer Matt Bannon, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, firefighters found a well-developed fire on the ground floor which was producing a lot of smoke.

“Crews carried out a search of the building to ensure no one was still inside.

“This was a dynamic incident and crews worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control.”

The Brigade was called at 0551 and the fire was under control at 0714. Fire crews from Ilford, Hainault, and Woodford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.