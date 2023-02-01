Ms Maria Loi, the Head of the Cyprus Educational Mission, had a very informative and interesting visit to St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School, the only state funded Greek Orthodox Secondary School in the UK.

Ms Loi was received by the Executive Headteacher, Mr Easton, and Mary Karaolis OBE, Chair of Governors of St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School. Ms Loi met with students from different groups; she visited Year 7 and Year 10 GCSE Greek lessons and a Year 11 GCSE Classics lesson and was impressed with the enthusiasm and knowledge of the students that she met. She saw Science, Music, French, Mathematics and English lessons and visited the school chapel. Ms Loi said how inspiring she found her visit to the school and was delighted to see that works have commenced on the site to replace the school’s current modified office buildings with a new purpose-built secondary school building, playground, sports hall, and an all-weather pitch to be completed in the academic year 2024-2025.

St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School opened in 2013 and its founding students will be graduating from various universities this summer. Former Sixth Form students are studying at various universities; Oxford, Leicester Medical School, UCL, Kent, Queen Mary, City University, Middlesex, Essex, Swansea, Loughborough etc. in a variety of subjects; Economics, Mathematics, Medicine, Biomedical Science, Politics, Philosophy and Economics, Classical Studies, Business Management, History, English, Aeronautics, Law, Computer Science, Biochemistry etc. The current 6th form students have submitted their university applications for the coming autumn.

Half the Year 7 intake places at St Andrew’s are reserved for Greek Orthodox students and half the places are for students of all other faiths who live in the school’s catchment area. The school actively encourages an understanding and respect for all faiths and draws on the musical and choral traditions of many Christian churches.

St Andrew’s students are supported as they develop into respectful and well-educated young people. The core Christian values embodied at St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School are: respect, responsibility, caring, fairness, forgiveness, trustworthiness.

https://www.standrewtheapostle.org.uk