Bognor hammered Haringey Borough 5-2 at White Hart Lane in a pulsating Isthmian premier division encounter Nathan Odokonyero, and Dan Gifford both bagged braces and Sam De St Croix grabbed a late goal as Bognor responded magnificently to going 1-0 down after just three minutes through a goal from Osedeko and retook he lead at 2-1 through Ben Allen.