Happy name day to all Bambos Charalambos, Hambis and Charlies

Saint Charalambos (Greek: Άγιος Χαράλαμπος) (also variously Charalampus, Charalambos, Haralampus, Haralampos, Haralabos or Haralambos) was an early Christian bishop in Magnesia on the Maeander, a region of Asia Minor, in the diocese of the same name. His name Χαράλαμπος means glowing with joy in Greek. He lived during the reign of Septimius Severus (193-211), when Lucian was Proconsul of Magnesia. It is believed that at the time of his martyrdom in 202, Charalambos was 113 years old.[1]