AEK remains in control of the Super League summit, trailing Panathinaikos by a point but having a game in hand, but the Greens scored this round’s most important win as they came from behind to defeat Aris in Thessaloniki.

This 22nd round of games offered many more goals and much more action than the previous one, with Panathinaikos returning from 1-0 down to beat Aris 2-1 on Sunday.

The Greens trailed to a Moses Odubajo opener at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium, but former Aris striker Daniel Mancini and Sebastian Palacios ensured the Argentinean help sufficed for the Athens giant to land all three points and remain on top with 51 points from 22 games.

AEK is on 50 points from 21 games after seeing off Levadiakos 3-0 at home on Monday. The Yellows had Levi Garcia, Nordin Amrabat and Tom van Veert on target to remain impeccable at their new Agia Sophia ground.

Olympiakos bounced back from its 3-0 Cup loss at AEK last Thursday to thrash visiting Panetolikos 6-1 in Piraeus on Monday. Cedric Bakambu, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, James Rodriguez (twice), Sergi Canos and Mathieu Valbuena scored for the Reds, with Nikos Karelis offering Panetolikos some consolation.

PAOK led 2-0 up to the 90th minute at Tripoli, but host Asteras found two late goals to snatch a memorable 2-2 draw. Ivan Nasberg and Brandon Thomas had put PAOK ahead, but Sito and Pichu Atienza equalized for Asteras.

In other games, PAS Giannina drew 0-0 with Ionikos, Volos overcame Atromitos 2-1 and OFI sank bottom team Lamia even deeper with a 4-1 road win.

Panathinaikos leads with 51 points, AEK is on 50 but with a game in hand (the one with Atromitos), Olympiakos is now third with 46, PAOK is on 44, Volos follows with 35 and Aris has 31.

