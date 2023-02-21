PAOK put an end to AEK’s winning streak as Panathinaikos consolidated its lead at the top of the Super League with a home win over Volos.

Before the match against PAOK at Thessaloniki AEK was one point behind leader Panathinaikos, but with a game in hand – the one that did not take place at Atromitos due to the argument over the height of the goalposts, that will eventually be held on a later date.

However AEK is now four points off the pace, as PAOK got the better of its visitor on Sunday night at Toumba, winning 2-0 courtesy of goals from Khaled Narey and Konstantinos Koulierakis.

Another Greek star of PAOK, teenager Yiannis Konstantelias stood out with his assist to Narey for the opening goal, with three touches while being on the floor.

Panathinaikos produced 30 shots but only two goals against Volos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium. Still, they sufficed on Saturday for the Greens to beat their 10-man visitor and regain the upper hand in the battle for the title. Dimitris Kourbelis and Andraj Sporar (penalty) were on target for the league leader.

Olympiakos is now one point behind AEK and five behind Panathinaikos thanks to its 3-0 win at bottom team Lamia. Diadie Samassekou, Cedric Bakambu and Pep Biel scored for the Reds on Sunday.

Results Panathinaikos 2 Volos 0, Asteras Tripolis 1 Giannina 1,Lamia 0 Olympiakos 3, Panetolikos 1 Ionikos 0, PAOK 3 AEK 0, Atromitos 1 Levadiakos 0, Ofi 0 Aris 3.

Standings Panathinaikos 54 AEK 50, Olympiakos 49, PAOK 47, Volos 35, Aris 34, Atromitos 28, Panetolikos 27, Asteras Tripolis 24, Ofi 23, Giannina 22, Ionikos 15. Levadiakos 13, Lamia 12,