On Saturday, 25th February, Goffs Greek School, in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire celebrated their Carnival, with children coming dressed up to participate in games and festivities throughout the day. The celebrations were for Apokries and Clean Monday, which are traditional Greek holidays. The slightly older children were very accurate in their hitting abilities, quickly breaking open their piñata, while the younger children tapped away in their attempts to do the same. Afterwards, the children played games with their classmates and teachers. Wishing everyone happy festivities!

