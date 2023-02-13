Funding Available for Community Groups for International Womens Day – Apply Before 28 February 2023.
International Womens day will take place on 8 March 2023. In celebration of this vital event Funding is available for Charities and Constituted Womens Groups to host events throughout the Month of March that highlight, celebrate and Empower all things that affect Women throughout the borough.
Local Womens led or organisations specifically addressing matters important to Women who are registered Charities or Constituted community groups can apply for £500-£1000 to host an event in celebration of International Womens Day.
The event must take place between 1st and 31 March 2023.
The Grant can support new or already planned activities that are being held to celebrate International Womens Day.
Examples of events and activities include talks, film showings, performances, art project and exhibitions, food and cooking events.
To get involved, apply or find our more visit here http://ow.ly/wp0Z50MPYGe