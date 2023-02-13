Free schools meals are automatically extended to 31 March 2025 so there is no need to reapply.
See also:
- Haringey, Here to Help – financial support for residents. Make sure you’re getting all the benefits and support available to you.
Who can get free school meals?
Children may be able to get free school meals if they, their parents or guardians get any of the following:
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
- the guaranteed element of Pension Credit
- Child Tax Credit (provided you’re not also entitled to Working Tax Credit and have an annual gross income of no more than £16,190)
- Working Tax Credit run-on – paid for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit
- Universal Credit – provided you have an annual net earned income of no more than £7,400 (as assessed by earnings from up to 3 of your most recent assessment periods)
If your child is eligible for free school meals, they’ll remain eligible until they finish the phase of schooling (primary or secondary) they’re in on 31 March 2025.
Infant free school meals
All children get free school meals if they’re in a government-funded school and in:
- reception class
- year 1
- year 2
Tell your child’s school if you also get any of the qualifying benefits. They can get extra funding if you do.
Older children free school meals
Children aged 16-18 can also apply for free school meals if they attend a further education-funded institution like:
- general further education colleges, including specialist colleges
- sixth-form colleges
- higher education institutions
School clothing grant
You can apply for a one-off school clothing grant of £60 if:
- you live in Haringey and
- your child is eligible for free school meals and
- your child’s date of birth is between 1 September 2010 and 31 August 2011 and they are transferring to secondary school in September 2022
You can use your grant to buy:
- school clothes
- shoes for your child
We may ask to see receipts as proof of what was bought.
Proof you must provide
If this is your first application, you must provide proof of:
- your eligibility
- your relationship to the child
- the child’s date of birth
The proof can be:
- a document, in your name, showing you are in receipt of one of the eligible benefits
- a child benefit letter showing your name, the child’s name and the child’s date of birth
- the child’s long birth certificate
If you do not have suitable proof please contact us. Let us know your circumstances and what proof you do have.
If applying for a clothing grant, you must provide a bank statement less than 3 months old.
Digital copies
Your application must include clear, scanned images or photographs of proof if applying:
- online
- by email
If you need help, please see our guidance on uploading files.
How to apply
- Free schools meals are automatically extended to 31st March 2025 so there is no need to reapply.
Schools who manage their own free school meals
If your child’s school manages their own free school meals, please contact the school to apply.
If you want to apply for a clothing grant, that must be done through us. Please apply online.
Other schools
If your child’s school isn’t on the list of schools who manage their own free school meals, please apply online.
You can apply for a clothing grant at the same time.
If you cannot apply online, please download, print and complete the form:
Help to apply
If you need help applying, please contact our financial support team.
Reapplying each year
You must normally reapply for free school meals every year.
You will not need to do this until the protection period ends on 31 March 2025.
We will write to you and ask you to reapply before the protection period ends.
If your child changes school
If your child moves to another school you must tell us immediately.
Contact
Telephone
020 8489 1000
Email
[email protected]
Corporate and Customer Services | Benefits
PO Box 10505
Wood Green
N22 7WJ