If you’re a Haringey parent struggling with a young family amid the ongoing Cost Of Living Crisis, your child/children may be eligible for Free School Meals.

Free schools meals are automatically extended to 31 March 2025 so there is no need to reapply.

See also:

Haringey, Here to Help – financial support for residents. Make sure you’re getting all the benefits and support available to you.

Who can get free school meals?

Children may be able to get free school meals if they, their parents or guardians get any of the following:

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

the guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit (provided you’re not also entitled to Working Tax Credit and have an annual gross income of no more than £16,190)

Working Tax Credit run-on – paid for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit

Universal Credit – provided you have an annual net earned income of no more than £7,400 (as assessed by earnings from up to 3 of your most recent assessment periods)

If your child is eligible for free school meals, they’ll remain eligible until they finish the phase of schooling (primary or secondary) they’re in on 31 March 2025.

Infant free school meals

All children get free school meals if they’re in a government-funded school and in:

reception class

year 1

year 2

Tell your child’s school if you also get any of the qualifying benefits. They can get extra funding if you do.

Older children free school meals

Children aged 16-18 can also apply for free school meals if they attend a further education-funded institution like:

general further education colleges, including specialist colleges

sixth-form colleges

higher education institutions

School clothing grant

You can apply for a one-off school clothing grant of £60 if:

you live in Haringey and

your child is eligible for free school meals and

your child’s date of birth is between 1 September 2010 and 31 August 2011 and they are transferring to secondary school in September 2022

You can use your grant to buy:

school clothes

shoes for your child

We may ask to see receipts as proof of what was bought.

Proof you must provide

If this is your first application, you must provide proof of:

your eligibility

your relationship to the child

the child’s date of birth

The proof can be:

a document, in your name, showing you are in receipt of one of the eligible benefits

a child benefit letter showing your name, the child’s name and the child’s date of birth

the child’s long birth certificate

If you do not have suitable proof please contact us. Let us know your circumstances and what proof you do have.

If applying for a clothing grant, you must provide a bank statement less than 3 months old.

Digital copies

Your application must include clear, scanned images or photographs of proof if applying:

online

by email

If you need help, please see our guidance on uploading files.

How to apply

Schools who manage their own free school meals

If your child’s school manages their own free school meals, please contact the school to apply.

If you want to apply for a clothing grant, that must be done through us. Please apply online.

Other schools

If your child’s school isn’t on the list of schools who manage their own free school meals, please apply online.

You can apply for a clothing grant at the same time.

Apply online

If you cannot apply online, please download, print and complete the form:

Help to apply

If you need help applying, please contact our financial support team.

Reapplying each year

You must normally reapply for free school meals every year.

You will not need to do this until the protection period ends on 31 March 2025.

We will write to you and ask you to reapply before the protection period ends.

If your child changes school

If your child moves to another school you must tell us immediately.

Contact

Telephone

020 8489 1000

Email

[email protected]

Corporate and Customer Services | Benefits

PO Box 10505

Wood Green

N22 7WJ