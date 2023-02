Four people made it out alive in Hatay, six days after the earthquake that devastated Turkey.

A young girl, a 64-year-old woman and another woman with her child, were pulled from the wreckage of the apartment building where they lived in the city of Armoutlou.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has reached 24,617. There are 102,588 survivors so far in all 10 affected areas.