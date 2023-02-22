Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens said she is focusing on victim care and targeting offenders as the Met continues to transform how it delivers for Londoners.

Dame Lynne said victims of crime must receive a better service whether they approach the service by telephone, online or directly with officers and staff.

And she said: “We are absolutely focused on targeting offenders proactively, this is very high on my agenda, particularly in relation to violence against women and girls.”

Dame Lynne was speaking in her first public appearance since being formally appointed as Deputy Commissioner on Monday.

Asked about how the service is working to deliver high standards, she said Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has been “very clear” on how this is central to turning around the organisation.

She said: “We have given a number of public commitments about the review work that is ongoing and we will report further by 31 March.

“But the opposite side of that coin is that we have to set the hardworking officers and staff of the Met up to succeed.”

She added: “Every single day there are officers and staff performing for the communities of London.”

Last month the Met published a draft Turnaround Plan which details how the Met will achieve its mission of More Trust, Less Crime and High Standards.

Speaking to London Assembly members, Dame Lynne said: “We are really keen to receive feedback from yourselves, as members of this committee, but also from all the communities of London.

“This is so the plan we have in place represents everybody’s experience of what they would like to see for policing in London.”

This feedback will be used to shape the final version of the Plan that will be published in April 2023. Further details can be found here.