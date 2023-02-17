Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a flat on Amhurst Park in Stamford Hill.

Most of the three-roomed flat on the fifth floor of a seven-storey building was damaged by the fire.

One man suffering from smoke inhalation left the property before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received over 40 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1606 and the fire was under control by 1738. Crews from Homerton, Tottenham, Holloway and Islington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.