FILM OF THE WEEK

THE FABELMANS



This is Steven Spielberg’s most personal film to date – a semi-autobiographical tale about his childhood and his middle-class Jewish family in post-World War II, Arizona. The life of seven-year-old Sammy (Mateo Zoryan) changes overnight after his family take him to the cinema to see Cecil B De Mille’s THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH. He is totally mesmerised and dreams of becoming a filmmaker especially after his beloved mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) buys him a supe 8 camera for his birthday. Sammy, like the kids from J.J Abrams 2011 film SUPER 8 also produced by Spielberg, wants to recreate the train crash sequence from DeMille’s epic with his new cine camera….

It is a love letter to the magic of cinema and to Spielberg’s family, who encourage him from a young age to fulfil his dreams especially when Sammy reaches adolescence (now played by Gabriel LaBelle)) and starts going to college in California. Spielberg’s screenplay, co-written with the celebrated playwright Tony Kushner of ANGELS IN AMERICA covers a lot of material and mixes many themes in an otherwise straightforward story. Sammy uncovers deep family secrets while editing one of his short films and faces deep antisemitic feelings at high school. Even though the film is about Sammy’s aspirations, it is Michelle Williams excellent performance that provides the heart and soul of the movie.

It is very enjoyable and by no means the masterpiece the publicity would have you believe!

PLANE



Gerard Butler plays pilot Brodie Torrance in this explosive action thriller efficiently directed by French filmmaker Jean-Francois Richet. This commercial plane is its way to Tokyo but due to stormy weather Brodie is forced to make an emergency landing on a remote island near the Philippines. At first, they believe the place is totally isolated until they discover that the island is Jolo and is ruled by heavily armed anti-government militia, who want to take the passengers hostage…

Butler is on fine form as the resourceful pilot who joins forces with Louis Caspare (Mike Colter), a convicted murderer whom he frees from his handcuffs. They make a good double act in many exciting set pieces in this well directed and sharply edited action thriller. An enjoyably big screen entertainment that delivers.

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED



Laura Poitras’s superb documentary follows the story of Nan Goldin, a celebrated artist and activist. She is an invaluable member in the campaign against the Sackler family, the filthy rich dynasty responsible for the opioid crisis. Part of the campaign is to expose this fraud family by demonstrating in galleries and museums across the globe. But Poitra’s rich film is not only about this essential campaign it also tells the story of Nan and her family especially that of her beloved sister’s struggle with mental illness and addiction.

An honourable film not to be missed!

UNWELCOME



A strong opening for Jon Wright’s intriguing supernatural tale which follows the story of Maya (Hannah John- Kamen) and Jamie (Douglas Booth), a loving couple thrilled when they find out that she is pregnant. But their celebration turns sour when three violent youths attack their home. Luckily, they survive the attack and soon leave their urban city nightmare for rural Ireland when Jamie inherits a house in the country from his late aunt. But the place is in urgent need of repairs and there is a legend that a kind of leprechauns live in the forest…

Hanna John Kamen is effective as the pregnant woman and shares a winning chemistry with Douglas Booth. It recalls STRAW DOGS with a touch of ROSEMARY’S BABY but by the end it loses credibility!

JANUARY



This hugely atmospheric and highly original film from Bulgaria, takes place on a remote rural setting where two men and a bird are trapped during a snowstorm. They are literary in the middle of nowhere and are struggling to solve a mystery until a couple of strangers arrive unexpectedly…

It is strikingly photographed in crisp black and white compositions, which add to the atmosphere and highlight this two men’s utter isolation surrounded by snow. It is an amazing film, full of intrigue and suspense superbly directed by Andrey Paounov, who has co-written the intelligent screenplay along with Alex Barrett.

CONCERNED CITIZEN



A brilliant film from Israel’s Idan Hageul, who tells the story of Ben (Shlomi Bertonov), a sensitive gay man living with his partner in a stylish apartment but in a rundown area of Tel Aviv. In the opening sequence Ben plants a tree across the street opposite his apartment, a kindly act which later on would have major repercussions when a young Eritrean refugee gets brutally attacked by the police…

Economically and intelligently structured by Haguel and superbly played by Bertonov. (Peccadillo Pictures)

ALCARRAS



The action of this compelling film takes place in the small village of Alcarras in Spain, where the Sole family are forced to leave their home and orchard behind. This family of farmers have been picking peaches from their orchard for generations, but this summer may prove to be their last…

Carla Simon elicits remarkable performances from her non-professional cast especially from the children, who appear to be playing around the vast landscape care free and totally unaware of the tragic circumstances that are about to befall on their family. It is superbly photographed with perfectly framed compositions. The action feels totally real and it slowly unfolds as if this was a documentary.

