Panathinaikos narrowly escaped defeat at the Derby of Eternal Rivals, but AEK reduced the distance from the top to two points and still has a game in hand.

Olympiakos was far better than Panathinaikos in Piraeus on Saturday, but once again failed to win a derby in the Super League, with the goalless stalemate leaving only Panathinaikos happy.

The Reds had countless chances to score, and when they did, on the 89th minute, their goal by Marios Vrousai was correctly disallowed for an offside. Chaos followed, with Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Vangelis Marinakis reaching the touchline to protest only to receive a yellow card.

In injury time former Greece and Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off as he handled the ball to get booked for the second time in the game and leave Olympiakos with 10 men.

AEK played for much longer with numerical advantage, winning 2-0 against Asteras Tripolis that had a player sent off from the 4th minute. Sergio Araujo and Mijat Gacinovic were on target for the Yellows.

PAOK also dropped points, ending up goalless at PAS Giannina on Saturday, while crosstown rival Aris scored a 2-1 win over Atromitos on Sunday and has secured its spot in the top six that will contest the title playoffs. Vladimir Darida and Mateo Garcia scored for Aris, Gaetan Robail for Atromitos.

Panathinaikos has 55 points, AEK climbed to 53, Olympiakos reached 50, PAOK is on 48, Aris has 37 and Volos 36.

In other weekend matches OFI beat Ionikos 2-0 away, Volos drew 1-1 with Lamia and Levadiakos shared a 0-0 draw with Panetolikos.