Enfield youngsters Ruth Mobenge and Finley Willis are celebrating after being elected by their peers to the UK Youth Parliament.

The results of the Enfield Youth Elections were announced on Friday 27 January, at a special event at Enfield Civic Centre in Silver Street.

Ruth Mobenge is 15 years old and from Enfield Lock and Finley Willis is 18 years old and from Bush Hill Park.

Ruth and Finley’s roles will be to represent the voices of young people from Enfield at UK Youth Parliament meetings and to oversee the Make Your Mark campaign in Enfield, which provides all young people aged 11 to 18 in the UK the chance to have a say on the biggest issues facing young people.

The pair will also have opportunities to debate young people issues at the House of Commons.

The 2023 Enfield Youth Election appoints 20 young people as new members of the Enfield Youth Council (EYC) and two young people to the UK Youth Parliament to represent the views and needs of Enfield children and young people at national level.

Enfield Council’s Youth Services team reached out to young people in schools, youth clubs and local communities to encourage them to take part in the youth election process, either as candidates to stand in the election or to vote.

Nearly 3,000 young people from all over the borough registered to vote with a 33-strong candidate list.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, said: “It was a pleasure to attend the Enfield Youth Council election announcement, and to meet so many enthusiastic and committed young people, who want to make a big difference to the lives of every young person living in the borough.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted and stood as candidates. I’d also like to congratulate the successful 20 candidates, who I am sure will shine in their new roles.”

The 20 elected local Youth Council members have a responsibility to the whole community, to champion the needs of all young people in the borough and to represent their views. They will ensure young people they serve have a voice in the community in improving services, and in positively influencing policy and key decisions the Council makes on local issues.

The successful candidates were: Ruth Mobenge, Darren Paul, Isabelle Stones, Finley Willis, Kyle Johnston, Estel Kayim, Mithraya Kajenthiran, Anil Sahindl, Caleb Brown, Leyla Riley, Matilda Ward, Jaiden Shaw John, Helios Francisco, Sila Karapinar, Shiloh Evans, Iceniean Brazil, Shanise Mensah, Markela Lleshaj, Musa Kilic and Adam Messaili.

For further information on the Enfield Youth Council election visit: https://youthenfield.taptub.co.uk/enfield-youth-elections/

The UK Youth Parliament programme is supported and delivered by the British Youth Council, the national youth council of the United Kingdom.

The UK Youth Parliament provides opportunities for 11-17-year-olds to use their elected voice to bring about social change through meaningful representation and campaigning nationally.

Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) are elected locally and supported by their constituency. There are 379 seats across 205 constituencies. Enfield currently has an allocation of two MYP seats at the UK Youth Parliament.

The Enfield Youth Elections process begun in September 2022 and was open to all young people in Enfield aged between 11 and 17 and up to 25 years old for those with (SEND).

Children and young people across Enfield voted for their preferred candidates online between 16 and 26 January.

Pictures

Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, welcomes young people to the Enfield Youth Election announcement event.

Young people who were elected to the Enfield Youth Council and UK Youth Parliament.

The successful election candidates visit the Council Chamber at Enfield Civic Centre.

For further information contact: Lee Armitt, Press and New Media Officer, Enfield Council on 020 4534 1754 or email: [email protected]

Visit: www.enfield.gov.uk

