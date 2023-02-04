A man who pressed his groin against a woman on a Tube carriage and exposed himself in front of a child is facing over one year in prison, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Hasan Degirmenci, 34, and of Hertford Road, Enfield, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 December 2022 where he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

On Tuesday 24 January, Degirmenci was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment at Inner London Crown Court and handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

At 6pm on Friday 2 December 2022, a woman boarded a crowded London Underground Piccadilly line train towards Knightsbridge with her 12-year-old daughter.

Shortly before they reached their stop, the woman felt something pressed up against her from behind.

Her daughter then saw Degirmenci pressing his groin against her mother with his trousers down and genitals exposed.

The woman confronted him and they all got off the train at Knightsbridge station.

The woman and her daughter followed Degirmenci, who still had his trousers down, towards the ticket barriers where they alerted station staff who then contacted BTP officers.

Officers swiftly attended to arrest Degirmenci and he was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Kathryn Faine, investigating officer in the case, said: “This incident was extremely alarming and distressing both for the woman and her young daughter.

“He targeted the victim in a crowded environment for his own sexual gratification, and I hope his jail term sends a clear message to anyone who exhibits this type of behaviour on the network – it simply won’t be tolerated.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the railway, I urge you to report it to 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. In an emergency, always dial 999. We will always take you seriously.”

Mandy McGregor, TfL’s Head of Policing and Community Safety, said: “This was an appalling incident. No one should ever experience sexual harassment on our network and we are working closely with the British Transport Police to make the transport network a hostile place for offenders.

“We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses this type of behaviour to report it to the police or a member of staff so that we can take action and prevent future offending. The earlier it is reported, the stronger the evidence we have to help ensure that perpetrators face justice.”