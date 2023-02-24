Sounds of Fore Street

Fore Street Living Room Library, N18 2XF

Thursday 2nd March, 18:00-23:30

Join us at Fore Street Living Room Library for our event to help raise funds for the Choose Love Turkey & Syria earthquake appeal.

https://donate.chooselove.org/…/fore-street-for…/1220/

The evening will be filled with musical performances as we celebrate the diverse cultures that make up our high street in Upper Edmonton.

Performers include Kurdish Alevi singer Suna Alan and her band.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzsF2JC9Eml3mAvBj7jXk_g…

Suna is from Izmir, Turkey and performs traditional Kurdish, Turkish, Armenian, Greek, Arabic and Sephardic folk songs. More performers to be announced soon!

To find out more, visit

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/sounds-of-fore-street…