The February half-term runs from Monday 13 February to Friday 17 February.

We are delighted to bring to residents a spectacular programme of activities filled with food and fun. There are lots of places available to book where children, young people and families can choose from drama, cinema, cooking, crafts, soft play, multi-sports and much more.

The spectacular is completely free of charge and the bonus is that all sessions come with food. Places are limited, so to avoid disappointment, book today.

Visit

Dugdale Arts Centre https://www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-spectacular

Active Enfield https://www.activeenfield.uk/whats-on/

https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/leisure-and-culture/february-half-term-spectacular

