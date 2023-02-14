All three properties were required to be licensed under the Council’s selective licensing scheme.

Selective licensing applies to all privately rented residential properties occupied by one or two persons, or one family households in 14 areas of the borough.

On Thursday 2 February 2023, at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, Green House Estate Agents Ltd, were also ordered to pay costs totalling £2,348. A surcharge of £2,000 was also imposed in each prosecution.

As part of Enfield Council’s Additional and Selective Licensing and enforcement work, officers investigated Green House Estate Agents Ltd for letting three properties without a licence.

The officers discovered disrepair at the properties, including fire safety deficiencies, damp and a general lack of management.

Green House Estate Agents Ltd were convicted for managing and having control of the three private rented properties without a licence on 24 November 2022 and did not attend the sentencing hearing last week. The properties are all situated in Upper Edmonton (N18).

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Licensing, Planning & Regulatory Services, Cllr Susan Erbil, said: “There are many law-abiding landlords in the private rented sector in the borough, and the Council is here to help and advise them to ensure their properties reach the required standards and are properly licensed.

“Unfortunately, there are also landlords who break the law by not obtaining the legally required licence to let their properties. The Council’s successful prosecution of Green House Estates should be wake up call to all unscrupulous landlords who do not comply with the law.”

