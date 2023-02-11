Dugdale Arts Centre is thrilled to announce our first ever Enfield Culture Festival, a six day celebration of local culture, creativity and entertainment!

From an unmissable night of Cypriot comedy with SOULLA & Friends to Queer Bruk Heads North, a club night celebrating Afro-Caribbean music in the queer nightlife scene. For the daytime crew, we have Simmer Down with Steppin’ Over Quartet, a Caribbean tea dance and social catered to our senior residents. With more incredible acts to be announced, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at ECF!

This is THE festival you don’t want to miss! Tickets are now on sale: https://www.dugdaleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/enfield-culture-festival

