From Cyprus to the Caribbean, live jazz to LGBTQ+ nightlife, Enfield Culture Festival is set to celebrate the diversity and joy of the borough’s artistic scene.

The week-long festival starting on 28 February will rejoice in local culture and creativity and will take place in Enfield’s flagship arts hub, Dugdale Arts Centre.

Supported using public funding by Arts Council England with a £26,900 grant, Enfield Culture Festival will feature a broad range of performers, singers and special guests.

There will be something for everyone with a club inspired by LGBTQ+ nightlife and dance culture, a Caribbean tea dance for movers and shakers, outrageous comedy from Greek goddess Soulla and friends, a children’s jamming session, and much more.

All tickets and programme updates are available from Dugdale Arts Centre’s website

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Open Spaces and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “The opening of the Dugdale Arts Centre was a tremendous success and it’s now time to celebrate everything Enfield has to offer by showcasing local creative talent in all of its glory. If you have yet to visit, why not take a look at our exciting programme of events that are designed to delight, inspire and entertain.”

The celebratory festival follows the reopening of Dugdale Arts Centre on 16 December 2022, following a two-year renovation project. The opening programme included Little Women: The Musical in the 150-seat studio theatre space.

The building has undergone significant change with a more prominent home on the ground floor for the Enfield Museum, a fully adaptable and flexible ground floor space to accommodate all manner of workshops and exhibitions, and a new restaurant area for the Council’s award winning, sustainable, local food offer, EnFood.

