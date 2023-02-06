Colleagues across the Council are thinking of those people impacted by the devastating earthquake that has impacted Turkey and Syria. We also send messages of strength and thanks to first-responders and volunteers who are helping in rescue efforts.
A summary of what occurred and travel advice can be found on GOV.UK: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/turkey
#TurkeyEarthquake
Enfield council sympathies
Colleagues across the Council are thinking of those people impacted by the devastating earthquake that has impacted Turkey and Syria. We also send messages of strength and thanks to first-responders and volunteers who are helping in rescue efforts.