An award winning housing scheme in Bush Hill Park which will provide a variety of much-needed housing for local residents is nearing completion.

Construction is nearly finished on the 50 new homes being developed by Enfield Council on the Bury Street West site, which was visited on 13 February by Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan along with the Cabinet Member for Social Housing, Cllr George Savva.

The new homes are a mix of 2,3 or 4 bedroom houses with good sized gardens and individual car park spaces with electric charging points. Twenty-five of the 50 homes will be available at London Affordable Rent Levels, with the remaining 25 sold at market value. The site is situated within an area of green space with wetland nature reserve, a park and a bowls club nearby.

Registration is open, with Enfield residents prioritised during the initial sales period. Residents can register with the sales agent online at Bury Street West – SiteSales.

The scheme, which won the Inside Housing Development Awards 2022 award for Best Development in the rural/suburban category, was designed by architects Karakusevic Carson and built by Hill Partnerships Ltd. Work began on site in March 2020 and the first homes were completed in December 2022.

Cllr Caliskan, said: “This development will provide a affordable housing and homes for sale prioritised for local residents.

“The estate is almost unique in Enfield in the sense that it sits in the centre of one of the borough’s most vibrant areas, yet exists in a beautiful rural space, ideally suited to families.

“This is a creative development that provides high-class housing in an extremely desirable setting which will help us to provide accommodation in the areas it is most needed.

“It demonstrates the Council’s ability and willingness to find innovative and non-traditional solutions to the challenges we face in building more homes for our residents and will be one of many new schemes we expect to deliver this year.”

In addition to the housing, Enfield Council’s Environment team is delivering a wildlife meadow, which some of the homes will overlook. Located at the south of the site, next to Salmon’s Brook and the wetland, it will be a large natural seeded meadow with native plants. Within the meadow will be areas of natural play for children. As part of the project the bridge over Salmon’s Brook will be repaired and reopened.