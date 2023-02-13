Moreover Evangelou said that the new President, who will take over his duties on March 1st is receiving congratulations and wishes from many officials from Cyprus and abroad.

Heads of state, Foreign Ministers, Cyprus Republic official and many others have congratulated the new President through their accounts on social media while some have spoken with him on the phone.

Outgoing President, Nicos Anastasiades, and House President Annita Demetriou have congratulated through their social media accounts as well, Evangelou noted, adding that the Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios called Christodoulides on Sunday evening and congratulated him.

Evangelou said that among those who congratulated him during telephone conversations were the Greek Premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Greek FM, Nikos Dendias while today he spoke with SYRIZA President, Alexis Tsipras. Moreover Christodoulides spoke on the phone with European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, and the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati.

Christodoulides’ staff spokesperson said that Christodoulides spoke on Sunday evening with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

According to Evangelou they discussed about the enhancement of the already excellent relations between Cyprus and France, while Macron noted that he looks forward to their cooperation in the big European family. He also expressed hope to have a meeting with Christodoulides.

Moreover he said that Christodoulides had a telephone conversation with US Senator Robert Menentez, to whom he said that he looks forward to their cooperation with a view to enhance US-Cyprus relations.

Asked if the programme of Christodoulides’ meetings has been finalized Evangelou said that they have started to draft his programme but it has not been finalized yet. “Priority will be given to meetings with the parties, both those who have supported him and those they have not,” she concluded.